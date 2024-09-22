Ghost Hounds Team With Patty Griffin For New Version Of 'Long Way Home'

Acclaimed country rockers Ghost Hounds have released their cover of Patty Griffin's "Long Ride Home", which features Patty. Frontman SAVNT share his excitement about the track:

"Patty Griffin is a lyrical genius. When we were putting together our setlist for a show earlier this year, Thomas Tull (guitarist and lead songwriter), brought in 'Long Ride Home' to see how it'd fit the band.

"There are very few songs that are simple, beautiful, and pull at your heartstrings all at the same time. We all felt that same magic and knew we had to perform it. From the audience's response, it was clear that it needed to be properly recorded, and when Patty heard it and agreed to grace us with her extraordinary voice, it was one of those moments that we will never forget."

Big Hassle Media sent this addition information: Ghost Hounds are a country rock band with a heavy blues influence that proves the genre is not only alive but thriving for the next generation of rock fans. Fronted by SAVNT and backed by guitarists Tyler Chiarelli and Thomas Tull, fiddler Kristin Weber, bassist Bennett Miller, and drummer Sydney Driver, the band has made significant statements with their four studio albums.

Ghost Hounds' debut, Roses Are Black (2019), earned widespread acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more as well as millions of streams on streaming platforms. Their follow-up, A Little Calamity (2021), impressed with its classic rock sensibilities and the hit single "Good Old Days." You Broke Me (2022) continued their tradition of blending classic blues rock with a modern flair. Their latest album, First Last Time (2023) via Gibson Records, features hit single "Last Train To Nowhere," which racked up millions of hits via TikTok and Instagram, and was featured in Taylor Sheridan's new TV show Special Ops: Lioness.

Ghost Hounds have honed their sound on the road, having supported legendary acts like The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, Guns N' Roses, and Bob Seger. With their chemistry at an all-time high, the band is set to bring even more blues-rock brilliance in the future.

