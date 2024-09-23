Iron Maiden Not Using Dynamic Ticket Pricing For Run For Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden took to social media last week to reassure fans in the UK and Ireland that they would not be using the controversial "dynamic pricing" for tickets to their upcoming 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives Tour.

"Dynamic pricing" caused an uproar in the UK recently when it was used for tickets to the Oasis reunion shows and ticket prices reached thousand of dollars. The shows went on to sell out, but fans expressed outrage online about the prices.

Metal legends Iron Maiden calmed fans fears by sharing, "There will be no dynamic ticket pricing for the 2025 Run For Your Lives Tour. Ticket resale in the UK will be capped at face value and won't open until much closer to the start of the tour. As always, we urge fans to only purchase tickets from approved outlets."

Last week they announced that they would be launching the tour that will span 2025 and 2026 and they shared dates include stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe.

According to the announcement, the tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from 'Iron Maiden' to 'Fear Of The Dark', with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever!

MAY 2025

27 Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena *

31 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Letnany Airport *

JUNE 2025

01 Bratislava, SLOVAKIA - TIPOS Arena *

05 Trondheim, NORWAY - Trondheim Rocks (Festival)

07 Stavanger, NORWAY - SR-Bank Arena *

09 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Royal Arena *

12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - 3Arena *

13 Stockholm, SWEDEN - 3Arena *

16 Helsinki, FINLAND - Olympic Stadium *

21 Birmingham, ENGLAND - Utilita Arena ^

22 Manchester, ENGLAND - Co-op Live ^

25 Dublin, IRELAND - Malahide Castle *^

28 London, ENGLAND - London Stadium *^

30 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - OVO Hydro ^

JULY 2025

03 Belfort, FRANCE - Eurockéennes Festival

05 Madrid, SPAIN - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano **

06 Lisbon, PORTUGAL - MEO Arena **

09 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Hallenstadion **

11 Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY - Veltins-Arena **

13 Padova, ITALY - Stadio Euganeo **

15 Bremen, GERMANY - Bürgerweide **

17 Vienna, AUSTRIA - Ernst Happel Stadium **

19 Paris, FRANCE - Paris La Défense Arena **

23 Arnhem, NETHERLANDS - GelreDome **

25 Frankfurt, GERMANY - Deutsche Bank Park **

26 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Cannstatter Wasen **

29 Berlin, GERMANY - Waldbühne **

AUGUST 2025

02 Warsaw - POLAND - PGE Narodowy **

Special Guests for the first half of the tour, including the London & Dublin outdoor shows (but not the UK arenas), will be American rockers Halestorm. The second half of the tour sees Sweden's Avatar as guests. And, finally, British metal band, The Raven Age, will open all UK & Ireland shows.

*Halestorm | ^The Raven Age | **Avatar

