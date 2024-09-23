Why Megadeth Cancelled Concert At Last Minute

Megadeth have revealed the reason why they were forced to cancel their Richmond, Va concert last week was due to safety concerns with the venue, after Peter Frampton alleged that the trash metal legends damaged the venue.

As we reported last week, Megadeth pulled the plug on their show at the Virginia Credit Union Live on September 15h just hours before they were scheduled to take the stage. They told fans at the time, "Due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances, our show TONIGHT, Sunday, September 15th, in Richmond, Virginia, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.... We deeply regret this cancellation and hope to see you at another venue soon."

Frontman Dave Mustaine now explains the reason for the last-minute cancelation, "It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being cancelled. The decision was purely based on safety. It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you."

Megadeth's publicist, SRO, offer these additional details: Based on Peter Frampton's recent statement, Megadeth feels it's important to clear up some misinformation about the group's recent show cancellation (Sunday, September 15 at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia). As recently reported, Frampton stated that Megadeth's soundcheck damaged the venue, forcing Frampton to also cancel his show there a few days later.

Megadeth did not even get a chance to sound check at all in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Peter Frampton reports. Megadeth's rigger was in the venue's steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue's grid. He pointed this out immediately to the promoters and the venue. It was determined that it was unsafe for Megadeth to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound which could fall on the band, crew members, or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death. Therefore, Megadeth, the local promoter, the venue, and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.

