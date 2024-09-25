Fever 333 Cancel Fall Tour For Mental Health Reasons

As Fever 333 gear up to released their new album "Darker White" on October 4th, they have shared the bad news that they have pulled the plug on their planned Welcome To Tha Function Fall Tour so that frontman Jason Aalon Butler can work on his battle with depression.

Butler broke the news via social media with the following message to fans, "Hey everybody, it's your friend Jason Butler. I come to you admittedly a bit uncomfortable and afraid, but grateful for the opportunity to be honest. Recently I've been faced with my most significant and challenging struggle with depression. And in a rather unusual turn of events, I became deeply depressed at a time where one would expect to be excitedly anticipating the release of a new album and a tour to support it.

"And while I'm no stranger to these feelings, this time was different. And the mental period of anguish eventually devolved into physical ailments, and that affected not only me, but my family, my friends, and everyone around me, and that caused a pretty obvious turning point. And I realized, you know, I need to, I need to delve into the root cause of my sadness. I probably have needed to do this for, no... I have needed to do this for quite some time. So in light of this, you know, I have to announce that I'll be canceling the Fever tour. And while my instinct is to apologize, I do want to acknowledge, you know, this decision, and my belief in the decision..."

