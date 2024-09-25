.

Hear The Trampoline Delay's New Song 'Little Lucy'

09-25-2024
Canadian indie/alt band The Trampoline Delay have released their brand new song "Little Lucy", which is the 3rd release from the band's upcoming studio album.

Frontman Pete Marino said of the song, "'Little Lucy' is about watching someone self-destruct and trying to snap them out of it. Lucy's caught up with the wrong crowd, doing things that drag her down-whether it's drinking, drugs, whatever.

"It's that downward spiral you can't always pull people out of. The first chorus is a wake-up call, like, 'Get it together,' but by the end, it's more desperate, like, 'Please wake up,' after it's too late." Stream it below:

