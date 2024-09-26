Billy Joel has announced that he will performing a handful of new stadium concerts next year where he will be joined by Police frontman Sting for all but one show, where he will be joined by Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks.
The shows with Sting will kick off on February 8th in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by April 11th in Syracuse at the JWA Wireless Dome, then Charlotte at the Bank Of American Stadium on May 10th, before playing Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 23rd.
Joel will also share the stage with Stevie Nicks on March 29th at Ford Field in Detroit. Tickets go on sale for the new shows on Friday, October 4th at 9 AM local time.
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency
CBS To Rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th Live From Madison Square Garden
Billy Joel Looks Back With 'Turn the Lights Back On' Video
Billy Joel Returns With First New Song In Decades
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony- The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer- more
Clay Walker Makes Red Rocks Debut- Randy Travis Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award- more
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival
Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks
The Cure Stream New Song 'Alone'
Stick To Your Guns Announce New Album With 'Severed Forever' Video
Skillet Giving Back To Military Veterans As They Share 'All That Matters' Visualizer
The Veer Union Ask 'Is This How It Ends?' With New Song
Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene