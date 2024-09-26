Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks

Billy Joel has announced that he will performing a handful of new stadium concerts next year where he will be joined by Police frontman Sting for all but one show, where he will be joined by Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks.

The shows with Sting will kick off on February 8th in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by April 11th in Syracuse at the JWA Wireless Dome, then Charlotte at the Bank Of American Stadium on May 10th, before playing Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 23rd.

Joel will also share the stage with Stevie Nicks on March 29th at Ford Field in Detroit. Tickets go on sale for the new shows on Friday, October 4th at 9 AM local time.

