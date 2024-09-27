Collective Soul Wrapping Up Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

Collective Soul took to social media to celebrate the home stretch of the Summer Camp With Trucks Tour that also features Hootie and the Blowfish and Edwin McCain, that wraps up this weekend.

The tour will be hitting Jacksonville, FL tonight (September 27th), followed by West Palm Beach tomorrow night, and the final show of the trek will be taking place Sunday (September 29th in Tampa.

The band shared these comments, "Here we are-safe and sound-the final three shows of the **Summer Camp with Trucks Tour** with @hootieofficial and @theedwinmccain ! It's hard to believe it's almost over, but what an incredible ride it's been! From the first note to the last, we've made unforgettable memories with all of you.

"As we get ready to hit the stage one last time in Jacksonville, West Palm, and Tampa, we're feeling all the emotions-excited, grateful, and a little bittersweet. Thank you for rocking out with us all summer long. This has truly been a summer we'll never forget.

"Let's make these last shows the best ones yet!"

As we reportedly earlier this week, the next major trek for Collective Soul will find them hitting the road with Our Lady Peace for a Canadian tour early next year. The OLP30 Tour is being launched to celebrate Out Lady Peace's 30th anniversary.

"Canada, we've got BIG news! We're joining forces with @ourladypeace and we're beyond excited to rock stages across the Great White North!," Collective Soul shared on social media. "Mark your calendars and get ready for a tour like no other-this is going to be one for the books! **Tickets go on sale: Thursday, October 3rd @ 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME** Let's make some unforgettable memories together, Collective Soul family!"

"We are beyond excited to bring you a show like we've never done before for the OLP30th anniversary tour! It's going to be one badass celebration you don't want to miss!" says Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida.

According to OLP, The OLP30 Tour kicks off in Calgary, AB on February 19, and will visit major cities like Edmonton, Ottawa, and Halifax.... "From March 4 to March 12, Canadian rock band Wintersleep will support the tour, with Ash Molloy making a special appearance at the Halifax show on March 13. Support acts for the Western Canada dates will be announced soon."

2/19 - Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

2/20 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place *

2/22 - Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place *

2/23 - Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre *

2/24 - Victoria, BC at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *

2/27 - Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre *

2/28 - Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre *

3/2 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON at GFL Memorial Gardens *

3/4 - St. Catharines, ON at Meridian Centre *^

3/5 - Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre *^

3/7 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre *^

3/8 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens *^

3/10 - Laval, QC at Place Bell *^

3/12 - Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre *^

3/13 - Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre *+

* w/ Collective Soul

^ w/ Wintersleep

+ w/ Ash Molloy

