Collective Soul Wrapping Up Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

Collective Soul took to social media to celebrate the home stretch of the Summer Camp With Trucks Tour that also features Hootie and the Blowfish and Edwin McCain, that wraps up this weekend.
The tour will be hitting Jacksonville, FL tonight (September 27th), followed by West Palm Beach tomorrow night, and the final show of the trek will be taking place Sunday (September 29th in Tampa.
The band shared these comments, "Here we are-safe and sound-the final three shows of the **Summer Camp with Trucks Tour** with @hootieofficial and @theedwinmccain ! It's hard to believe it's almost over, but what an incredible ride it's been! From the first note to the last, we've made unforgettable memories with all of you.
"As we get ready to hit the stage one last time in Jacksonville, West Palm, and Tampa, we're feeling all the emotions-excited, grateful, and a little bittersweet. Thank you for rocking out with us all summer long. This has truly been a summer we'll never forget.
"Let's make these last shows the best ones yet!"
As we reportedly earlier this week, the next major trek for Collective Soul will find them hitting the road with Our Lady Peace for a Canadian tour early next year. The OLP30 Tour is being launched to celebrate Out Lady Peace's 30th anniversary.
"Canada, we've got BIG news! We're joining forces with @ourladypeace and we're beyond excited to rock stages across the Great White North!," Collective Soul shared on social media. "Mark your calendars and get ready for a tour like no other-this is going to be one for the books! **Tickets go on sale: Thursday, October 3rd @ 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME** Let's make some unforgettable memories together, Collective Soul family!"
"We are beyond excited to bring you a show like we've never done before for the OLP30th anniversary tour! It's going to be one badass celebration you don't want to miss!" says Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida.
According to OLP, The OLP30 Tour kicks off in Calgary, AB on February 19, and will visit major cities like Edmonton, Ottawa, and Halifax.... "From March 4 to March 12, Canadian rock band Wintersleep will support the tour, with Ash Molloy making a special appearance at the Halifax show on March 13. Support acts for the Western Canada dates will be announced soon."
2/19 - Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
2/20 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place *
2/22 - Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place *
2/23 - Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre *
2/24 - Victoria, BC at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *
2/27 - Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre *
2/28 - Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre *
3/2 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON at GFL Memorial Gardens *
3/4 - St. Catharines, ON at Meridian Centre *^
3/5 - Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre *^
3/7 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre *^
3/8 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens *^
3/10 - Laval, QC at Place Bell *^
3/12 - Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre *^
3/13 - Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre *+
* w/ Collective Soul
^ w/ Wintersleep
+ w/ Ash Molloy
Collective Soul Joining Our Lady Peace For Canadian Tour
Collective Soul Stream New Double Album 'Here To Eternity'
Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'
Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully
Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed
Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video
Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks
Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album
Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show