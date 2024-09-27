Judas Priest Share 'Riding On The Wind' Live Video

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming video of a live performance of its 1982 classic, "Riding On The Wind." The track was featured on the band's eighth studio record, "Screaming for Vengeance", which delivered the UK outfit its highest-charting album in the US at the time when it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.

The new live footage of the song surfaces in sync with the recent launch of the North American leg of the group's 2024 tour in support of its latest release, "Invincible Shield."

Launched last fall with the lead single, "Panic Attack", the album was produced by the band's touring guitarist Andy Sneap. Stream "Riding On The Wind" live here.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Share Release Athens Performance Of British Steel Classic

Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'

Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue

Judas Priest's 'Rocka Rolla' Has Been Reworked With More Modern Sound

News > Judas Priest

Share this article: