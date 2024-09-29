5FDP To Miss Final Metallica Tour Date Due To Injury

Five Finger Death Punch have been forced to pull out of tonight's (September 29th) final stop of Metallica's current M72 World Tour leg in Mexico City after frontman Ivan Moody was injured during their appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival on Thursday (September 26th).
The band shared the following update, "At Louder Than Life this past Thursday, Ivan fell and broke his rib during 'IOU' - as the rain poured and despite the fall Ivan was able to finish the set. As a result, we will not be able to play the show with Metallica in Mexico City tomorrow night.
"We'd like to thank Metallica for bringing us on this incredible journey for the past two years and also express our sincere apologies to the fans in Mexico City for any inconvenience. Wishing our brother Ivan L. Moody a speedy recovery."
Metallica also shared, "Tomorrow we wrap up this incredible second year on the M72 Tour with the final show in Mexico City. Unfortunately, Five Finger Death Punch, our tour mates for the last two years, will not be there due to injury. We're so sorry to hear about Ivan's mishap and we're sending him much love and good vibes for a speedy recovery.
Joining us instead will be AGORA, who are no strangers to the local and international festival circuit as they've played with Guns N' Roses, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, and Kiss, just to name a few. With over twenty years of recording and touring under their belt, we're excited to see them hit the circular stage first tomorrow at 6:30 PM. Our friends Ice Nine Kills will follow, just before our set. A huge thanks to Agora for stepping up."
