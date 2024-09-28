Slayer Reunion Set Did Not Happen As Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Friday

Slayer fans that were ready to see it raining blood in Louisville, KY on Friday night (September 27th) were out of luck as real rain thwarted the thrash metal legends headlining reunion set at the Louder Than Life Festival, after organizers were forced to pull the plug on the full day lineup due to incremental weather.

The festival is set to resume today (Saturday, September 28th), as of early this morning, with the festival offering fans that had one-day passes for Friday their choice of using them either today or tomorrow.

Organizers shared the following message of Friday, "Louder family, we're heartbroken to share this, but the weather just isn't in our favor today. We've been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to hope that we could open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply make it impossible for us to proceed safely.

"Throughout the day there were moments where it seemed possible, but in the end, Mother Nature won this round. We know how disappointing this is-it's gut-wrenching for us too. But your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew, will always be our number one priority.

"The support and patience you showed us today has been nothing short of incredible. We fully intend to rock out with you tomorrow, check back in the morning for updates."

Last night they issued this update, "Unfortunately, we were unable to open gates today for Friday's Louder Than Life due to substantial winds and ongoing inclement weather.

"We are just as heartbroken as you, and while we can't give you the day you purchased, we still want to rock with you and will welcome all Friday Single Day purchasers to attend either Saturday or Sunday's iteration of Louder Than Life.

Simply keep your Friday wristband on and scan it upon entry on Saturday or

Sunday when you arrive at the festival.

"If you purchased parking upon arrival at KEC today, you will get a $20 parking discount on Saturday, September 28 or Sunday, September 29. Please present your printed Friday parking receipt at the Kentucky Exposition Center parking entrance gate.

"We look forward to rocking with you on Saturday"

This morning they shared, "We're back and ready to throw down. Our team's locked in and focused on getting the grounds ready and doors open on time to give you a show you'll never forget.

"But heads up-it's gonna be wet, muddy, and messy. So throw on your rain gear, and get ready to rock.

"Don't forget, you've got Ins & Outs all weekend, so prep a kit in your car, or swing out to your hotel or campsite for a quick reset. Whatever it takes, we're ready to take this day together."

Aside from the Slayer reunion, Friday's festivities were also set to include performances from Til Lindemann, Anthrax, Sevendust, Evanescence, In This Moment, Clutch, Fozzy, New Year's Day, Black Stone Cherry, Nonpoint, Froma Ashes to New, and more.

Tonight's lineup will be headlined by Motley Crue, with Korn leading Sunday night's lineup.

Related Stories

Slayer's Kerry King Leads Additions To Download Festival

Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup

Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Slayer Reuniting For Louder Than Life Festival

News > Slayer