Hear Quireboys' 'I Think I Got It Wrong Again'

09-30-2024
Quireboys have shared a music video for their brand new single "I Think I Got it Wrong Again". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Wardour Street", which will arrive on October 11th.

Division PR sent over these details: Formed in the mid '80s in London, the Quireboys quickly established themselves on the thriving rock'n'roll scene of Soho, Camden and beyond. Always a great live band, they perfected their style and sold out the legendary Marquee Club and many other venues around the country, long before they made their first record.

When Parlophone/EMI Records released their debut album 'A Bit Of What You Fancy' on January 29th 1990 it went on to climb to the dizzy heights of number 2 on the UK National chart. The album featured many of the songs they had been performing live for some time. 'A Bit Of What You Fancy' is revered to this day. The second album 'Bitter, Sweet And Twisted' followed in 1993, after which the band entered a hiatus.

Now in 2024, the band have come full circle with their highly anticipated new album 'Wardour Street' and original members Spike, Nigel, Chris and Rudy (augmented by old friend and multi-instrumentalist Willie Dowling) have kept true to their promise of making new Quireboys music after the sad passing of their best mate Guy Bailey.

Stepping in on guitar is another of their oldest friends, the legendary Luke Morley from Thunder. Luke also produced the album.

The album consists of 11 new original songs that hark back to that famous Quireboys rock'n'roll sound. The album features the singles 'Jeeze Louise', 'Raining Whiskey' featuring Frankie Miller and the brand new single 'I Think I Got It Wrong Again'.

"The new single 'I Think I Got It Wrong Again' is Quireboys at their very best with our classic backing vocals, rock 'n roll guitar and honky tonk piano. Just wait for it to kick in!" says singer Spike.

This is indeed timeless Quireboys getting back to their sing-along, rock 'n roll best.


A message from Spike; "To our friends and fans, old and new, thanks for your amazing support. See you on tour and at the bar in a town near you!"
'Wardour Street' will be released October 11th via Cadiz Music.

'Wardour Street' tracklisting:
Jeeze Louise
Raining Whiskey
You And I
I Think I Got It Wrong Again
Myrtle Beach
Happy
No Honour Amongst Thieves
Howlin' Wolf
Ain't Over Now
Like It Or Not
Wardour Street

