Singled Out: Thy Will Be Done's Echoes & Narcissists

Thy Will Be Done just released their first new album in fifteen years, "Pillar Of Fire", and to celebrate we asked J.Costa to tell us about the song "Echoes & Narcissists". Here is the story:

"Echoes & Narcissists": A Modern Reflection on Narcissism and Connection. In an age where social media reigns supreme and the lines between self-promotion and self-worth blur, our new single "Echoes & Narcissists" emerged as a poignant commentary on contemporary society. Through its haunting melodies, dashed within the thick riffs, my aim was to have some introspective lyrics to explore a troubling reality: the rise of narcissism and vanity, often linked to the pervasive influence of social media and artificial intelligence.

The title of the song is a nod to the myth of Echo and Narcissus-two figures whose fates serve as timeless allegories. Echo, doomed to repeat the words of others, embodies the superficiality of a world obsessed with reflection and validation, while Narcissus is trapped in a cycle of self-admiration, consumed by his own image. This myth, still relevant today (in my opinion), echoes the experiences of many navigating the digital landscape.

It seems that in today's society, platforms designed to amplify individual visibility often foster a culture of constant comparison. Users can oftentimes find themselves in a relentless pursuit of likes, followers, and validation, where self-worth is frequently measured by online metrics. We tried to capture that atmosphere, in the song as well as the music video, reflecting the emotional toll of living in a world where self-promotion reigns and authenticity is overshadowed by curated identities.

The algorithms that dictate what we see on social media create echo chambers, reinforcing existing beliefs and limiting exposure to diverse perspectives. As listeners dive into the song, they're invited to reflect on how these dynamics could be contributing to a more self-centered culture, one that hinders constructive dialogue and genuine connection.

With a soundscape that weaves together vulnerability and that introspection, we wanted to challenge listeners to critically examine how technology shapes their social interactions. It serves as a reminder that while the digital world can connect us, it can also alienate us, trapping us in cycles of self-obsession.

The sentiment was that maybe we should all consider the deeper implications of our online lives. The song is not just a melody, some heavy riffs, and an eerie solo; it's a call to introspection in a time where genuine connection is often sacrificed at the altar of visibility. In a world echoing with the sounds of self-promotion, "Echoes & Narcissists" stands out for us as a haunting reminder of the importance of authenticity over vanity.

In this intricate dance between technology and identity, the song is a proverbial invitation to break free from the chains of narcissism and embrace a more profound understanding of ourselves and each other. It's time to listen closely to the echoes and find our way back to meaningful connections.

