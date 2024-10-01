Pete & Vinnie Play Launch No Writer With Debut Single and Video

Popular social media guitar duo 'Pete & Vinnie Play' have formed a guitar-centric metal band called No Writer and have shared their debut single 'The Wheel' along with a music video.

Here is the official announcement: 'No Writer' is a guitar-centric instrumental metal project from renowned social media guitar duo Pete Napper and Vinnie Minotto (aka 'Pete & Vinnie Play'). The London based pair are fearlessly bringing back the 90s golden era of iconic shred guitar duos, with their own unforgettable style of guitar playing that consists of equal parts crushing riffs, blazing shred, and blissfully intertwined harmonies.

Hailing from different corners of the world, Pete & Vinnie Play are social media's most notorious guitar duo. They met at music university in 2017, where they instantly clicked because of their love of metal music and shred guitar. Their YouTube channel, alongside their Instagram and TikTok have propelled them to online notoriety due to their unique chemistry and entertaining guitar content. Currently at 145k+ followers across their social media platforms, it's an exciting time for Pete & Vinnie as they begin to launch their No Writer material.

No Writer's sound is hard to pin down as it fuses the modernity of the heaviest current bands, such as Gojira, Architects and Slipknot, while paying tribute to the masters of shred such as Paul Gilbert, Steve Vai and Jason Becker. You wouldn't be too far off to think this is a fresh take on instrumental guitar music and might just bridge the gap between Polyphia and Animals as Leaders.

Debut No Writer single 'The Wheel' is a statement piece that holds nothing back in its take-no-prisoners approach to guitar playing. The song creates an intense atmosphere, alternating between heavy riffs and fully harmonised guitar lines, the track takes you on a journey that portrays the struggle and chaos of modern life.

"The Wheel is the first song we ever wrote", says Vinnie. "We wanted to show the world how much we love the guitar and how fun it can be. I think it also represents the connection that Pete and I developed over the years we've played together", he further explains.

"The Wheel represents everything that playing the guitar is about," adds Pete. It has all of our favourite elements of expression on the instrument, and we hope that expression resonates with people the same way that it resonates with us."

Seamlessly fusing 90s shred with sleek, heavy modernity in its unforgettable sonic palate, 'The Wheel' will make you remember how much fun it is to be a guitar player!

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement

News > No Writer