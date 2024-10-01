Singled Out: Huntley (The Voice Season 24 Champion)'s Tell Me When It's Over

Blues-soul rocker Huntley, the season 24 winner of The Voice, just released his new single "Tell Me When It's Over", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track, which marks his first new original song release since he won the TV show in 2023. Here is the story:

This song came from a pretty tough time in my life. I had just gone through a really hard breakup, and I needed a way to work through everything I was feeling. Writing this song was almost like therapy for me. It's about that moment when you realize something is over, but you're still hanging on, waiting for that final bit of closure that may come.

While recording, I wanted to be as genuine and honest on the song as I could be. There's even a moment where my voice cracks a little, and we decided to keep it because it just felt honest. The whole thing felt super personal, so I wanted the recording to reflect that. We didn't try to make it too perfect. I also had the privilege to work with Jake Vicious from The Vault Studio based out of the DMV. Him and I have been working over a decade with each other and having that much experience with each other is so crucial.

Being able to work with Patrick Tohill for the music video was a blessing. It was beautiful to watch him and his whole team operate. The vision we had was really simple but the video caught every emotion expressed through the song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

