Slayer Legend Kerry King Announces North American Headline Tour

Slayer icon Kerry King has released a music video for the song "Where I Reign" and revealed his plans to hit the road next year for a North American Headline Tour.

The trek will also feature Municipal Waste as Special Guest and Alien Weaponry and is being launching in support of King's debut solo album "From Hell I Rise" and he will be backed by his new solo band featuring drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), guitarist Phil Demmel (Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel).

"Getting back on the road for the first time in five years wasn't exactly like riding a bike, that's for sure," King acknowledged. "I've never had that much time off, but the first tours with my new band - in the UK and Europe, and then in America with Lamb of God and Mastodon - were all total blasts. We'll be headlining on this next tour, so we're playing a longer set than we did with Lamb of God and Mastodon. We've got a little bit of a learning curve, so will start rehearsing the first week of November. And we might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two."

"Where I Reign" video director Jim Louvau said of the new visual, "I wanted to capture the fury and the energy of the band in a live setting, an intensity that is matched from a visual standpoint that matches the intensity of the song and the energy that the band brings each and every night on tour, and I think we were able to do that. There are some still photos in the video that also show motion and energy, and I was really just trying to bring that energy to life in a live setting that is different from the other two videos that were done in the studio and were a little more in a controlled environment. So this video was definitely the guys' being themselves and just showcasing what the band provides in a live setting."

1/15 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

1/17 - Spokane Live Casino - Spokane, WA

1/18 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

1/19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

1/20 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC (Canada)

1/22 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB (Canada)

1/23 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB (Canada)

1/25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB (Canada)

1/26 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

1/28 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

1/30 - The Majestic Theater - Detroit, MI

1/31 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

2/1 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON (Canada)

2/2 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC (Canada)

2/4 - Royale - Boston, MA

2/5 - Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

2/7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

2/8 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

2/10 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

2/11 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

2/13 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

2/14 - Emo's - Austin, TX

2/15 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX

2/17 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

2/18 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

2/19 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

2/21 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

2/22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

