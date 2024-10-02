AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott

.

10-02-2024
AC/DC are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their very first performance with late frontman Bon Scott by sharing a classic 1997 of guitarist Angus Young discussing the historic show.

The clip begins with the interviewer saying, "the story is when he auditioned for you, [Bon] actually downed two bottles of bourbon." Angus responded, "yeah, yeah, and he just picked them up one after the other and we were about to go on stage and I said to Malvin 'we wonder if he can walk or let alone sing you know.'

"From the moment he started and in fact, the first thing I heard come out was this, it was like a scream that was louder than like that Tarzan thing. It was just huge. This big scream and then he was in and we were like a Little Richard song. I'm sure Little Richard wouldn't have recognized it once we were finished with it.

"just this hurricane yell came out you know. I tell you, my feet were off the floor, you know, I just went whoa. From that moment he certainly, he set the pace fro what you know AC/DC was all about anyhow." Watch the clip here

News > AC DC

