Singled Out: Mosey Beat's Thin Reality

Progressive funk rockers Mosey Beat recently released their "Breakfast For Champions" EP and to celebrate we asked Taylor O'Connor to tell us about the song "Thin Reality". Here is the story:

Thin Reality is a song that embodies the feeling behind our whole album which is what it feels like to burn the candle at both ends. As musicians, so many of us still work a day job to keep paying our bills and the music is the fuel in the fire. The opening lines "Once you know you know, I knew long ago" are exactly what it means. For myself (Taylor) I felt the need to play music when I was 9 years old, I remember my mom asking if I wanted to be a rockstar and my answer was no, I want to be a professional musician. Among many other lyrics that are speaking our truth as artists, I tend to resonate a lot with our bridge. "If this is all we have, I wouldn't trade it for anything, how could I do that?" I think one thing many people forget as they see original artists in the club scene is that we aren't in this for the fame, money and glory. We are performing and writing music because it's what our souls need to feel fulfilled.

To speak on the music, there are many sections to the song that have slightly different feels. Some sections are composed from a live improv and we take that to the rehearsal room to refine our parts, other sections happen through the writing process, whatever inspires us as we are playing the tunes and learning what it will become. Being a "jam band" that leans more towards rock and prog, we wanted to make sure we stayed true to ourselves and what music we enjoy. "Thin Reality" was a blast to write and one of our favorite songs to perform. It works as an opener or a closer in our live sets and always leads to great improv.

