Slayer Fans Getting Chance To See Reunion Set After Festival Performance Cancelled

Slayer fans were left disappointed when their reunion set at the Louder Than Life Festival was forced to be cancelled, along with the full day of performances, due to bad weather. But organizers have shared news that those fans will be given an opportunity to see the trash legends at the Aftershock Festival.

The festival's official Facebook page shared, "Missed Slayer at Louder Than Life? We're heartbroken too. But we've got something special for all Friday and 4-Day Louder Than Life pass holders: an exclusive chance to see Slayer at Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct 10! Check your email for details on how to RSVP!

"Please note that this isn't the only thing we're working on for you, to make up for Friday's cancelation at Louder Than Life. Accepting this offer will not disqualify you from additional compensation. Stay tuned for more information later this week. Thank you for your continued patience and support!"

Aside from Slayer, the four day music festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA October 10th through 13th, will also feature sets from Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera, Slipknot, Disturbed, Judas Priest and Five Finger Death Punch.

The festival will include back-to-back headlining performances from Slayer and Pantera (Thursday); Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch (Friday); Iron Maiden and Judas Priest (Saturday); and Motley Crue and Disturbed (Sunday).

In addition, Aftershock will feature four full days and nights of performances from top artists including: Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry and many others.

"Get ready Sacramento..." said Danny Wimmer of DWP. "This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we've ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October...unless I see you in May."

The lineup for Aftershock is as follows (subject to change): Iron Maiden, Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Disturbed, Pantera, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Till Lindemann, Falling in Reverse, Rise Against, Staind, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Skillet, Sevendust, Tech N9ne, Insane Clown Posse, Static X, Clutch, Body Count, Lorna Shore, Highly Suspect, Poppy, Grandson, Nothing More, P.O.D., Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Coal Chamber, Code Orange, Jinjer, Bad Wolves, Shadows Fall, Fear Factory, Sleeping With Sirens, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics, Drain, City Morgue, Saosin, L.S. Dunes, Badflower, PUP, Rival Sons, Militarie Gun, Hawthorne Heights, Bayside, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Show Me The Body, Whitechapel, From Ashes to New, The Warning, Set it Off, Resorte, Fugitive, Better Lovers, Drug Church, Biohazard, Joey Valence & Brae, Tim Montana, Vended, The Chisel, The Armed, Soul Glo, High Vis, Narrow Head, I See Stars, Bob Vylan, GEL, Holding Absence, Touché Amoré, Citizen Soldier, New Years Day, Drowning Pool, Alien Ant Farm, Orgy, Adema, Powerman 5000, Taproot, Local H, HED PE, Moonshine Bandits, CKY, Brutus, Alien Weaponry, Oxymorrons, Veil of Maya, Lilith Czar, Holy Fawn, D.R.U.G.S., Ho99o9, Ill Ni-o, Winona Fighter, Slothrust, Hemorage, Nerv, Damnage, Jeris Johnson, Any Given Sin, Deadlands, Mike's Dead, Self Deception, Lø Spirit, Jager Bonham, Dead Poet Society, Point North, Like A Storm, Teen Mortgage, Jigsaw Youth, The Funeral Portrait, Black Map, Capital Theatre, Descartes A Kant, Lowlives, StrateJacket, Blame My Youth, Caskets, Silly Goose, Reach NYC, TX2, Royale Lynn, Budderside, and Gozu.

