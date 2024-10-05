Cheap Trick took to social media this afternoon to break the bad news to fans that have been forced to cancel their concert tonight (October 5th) in Parker, Arizona due to extreme weather conditions.
The band wrote on their Facebook page, "Due to the extreme temperatures in Parker, AZ the Cheap Trick show at the Bluewater Casino Amphitheatre tonight has been cancelled. We apologize to fans for any inconvenience. Ticket holders, please check your email for more details."
The band played Chandler, Az on Friday. They were originally scheduled to launched UK and Ireland Tour this fall but that has been cancelled. The band will return to the road in December for a number of U.S. dates.
Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary
Journey Cancels Fall Tour With Cheap Trick
Journey And Cheap Trick Taking The Freedom Tour Across The Pond
Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan's 45th Anniversary
Motley Crue Stream 'Cancelled' EP- Sammy Hagar Launching Birthday Bash In Vegas Today- Slayer- Foreigner- Clapton- The Hu Rock Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Jam To Feature All-Star Lineup- Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency- Korn- Three Days Grace- more
Eric Church Helping Home State's Hurricane Helene Efforts With New Song 'Darkest Hour'- Blake Shelton To Headline Gulf Coast Jam- more
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Concert Hours Before Hitting The Stage
Ill Nino To Play Free PreShock Show This Week
Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sells Out In An Hour
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Slayer Fans Getting Chance To See Reunion Set After Festival Performance Cancelled
Eagles Legend Joe Walsh Warns Fans About Scams
Foreigner Streaming 'Turning Back The Time'
Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'