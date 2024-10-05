Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Concert Hours Before Hitting The Stage

Cheap Trick took to social media this afternoon to break the bad news to fans that have been forced to cancel their concert tonight (October 5th) in Parker, Arizona due to extreme weather conditions.

The band wrote on their Facebook page, "Due to the extreme temperatures in Parker, AZ the Cheap Trick show at the Bluewater Casino Amphitheatre tonight has been cancelled. We apologize to fans for any inconvenience. Ticket holders, please check your email for more details."

The band played Chandler, Az on Friday. They were originally scheduled to launched UK and Ireland Tour this fall but that has been cancelled. The band will return to the road in December for a number of U.S. dates.

