Ill Nino To Play Free PreShock Show This Week

Ill Nino have announced that they will be doing a free concert at the Viper Room in West Hollywood this coming week in the lead up to appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento next weekend.
The band shared, "Come see @illninoofficial play a FREE show at the world famous Viper Room in West Hollywood, on Thursday October 10th, at 7:00 p.m. (Doors 5:30pm). Reserve your tickets at: [email protected] 2 Tickets Per Email!"
The band made headlines last week when they announced that they had officially parted ways with frontman Marcos Leal, who was replaced by Bad Wolves' Tommy Vex on the band's recent European tour.
They said of the split, "Hello Ill Nino Familia, we wanted to inform everyone that Ill Nino and Marcos Leal both have decided to amicably split, and move forward separately.
"As we appreciate all the support of the Ill Nino fans, we owe it to all of you to release both IllMortals EPs Volume 1 & 2, before the end of 2024. The EPs will include Marcos' vocals, plus some well-known surprise vocalists. Change can often lead to new opportunities and growth, and Ill Nino is looking forward to continuing our 25-year legacy. Marcos will be updating you all soon, regarding his next chapter.
"We are looking forward to seeing our Ill Nino Familia representing at the upcoming festivals Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Nu Metal Revolution."
Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal
Tommy Vext Filling In On Vocals For Ill Nino's 25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour
Ill Nino Announce Dates With Megadeth and Biohazard
Ill Nino Announce The 20 Year Anniversary of Confession Tour
Motley Crue Stream 'Cancelled' EP- Sammy Hagar Launching Birthday Bash In Vegas Today- Slayer- Foreigner- Clapton- The Hu Rock Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Jam To Feature All-Star Lineup- Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency- Korn- Three Days Grace- more
Eric Church Helping Home State's Hurricane Helene Efforts With New Song 'Darkest Hour'- Blake Shelton To Headline Gulf Coast Jam- more
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Concert Hours Before Hitting The Stage
Ill Nino To Play Free PreShock Show This Week
Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sells Out In An Hour
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Slayer Fans Getting Chance To See Reunion Set After Festival Performance Cancelled
Eagles Legend Joe Walsh Warns Fans About Scams
Foreigner Streaming 'Turning Back The Time'
Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'