Ill Nino To Play Free PreShock Show This Week

Ill Nino have announced that they will be doing a free concert at the Viper Room in West Hollywood this coming week in the lead up to appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento next weekend.

The band shared, "Come see @illninoofficial play a FREE show at the world famous Viper Room in West Hollywood, on Thursday October 10th, at 7:00 p.m. (Doors 5:30pm). Reserve your tickets at: [email protected] 2 Tickets Per Email!"

The band made headlines last week when they announced that they had officially parted ways with frontman Marcos Leal, who was replaced by Bad Wolves' Tommy Vex on the band's recent European tour.

They said of the split, "Hello Ill Nino Familia, we wanted to inform everyone that Ill Nino and Marcos Leal both have decided to amicably split, and move forward separately.

"As we appreciate all the support of the Ill Nino fans, we owe it to all of you to release both IllMortals EPs Volume 1 & 2, before the end of 2024. The EPs will include Marcos' vocals, plus some well-known surprise vocalists. Change can often lead to new opportunities and growth, and Ill Nino is looking forward to continuing our 25-year legacy. Marcos will be updating you all soon, regarding his next chapter.

"We are looking forward to seeing our Ill Nino Familia representing at the upcoming festivals Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Nu Metal Revolution."

Related Stories

Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal

Tommy Vext Filling In On Vocals For Ill Nino's 25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour

Ill Nino Announce Dates With Megadeth and Biohazard

Ill Nino Announce The 20 Year Anniversary of Confession Tour

News > Ill Nino