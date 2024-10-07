.

AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases

10-07-2024
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases

AC/DC continues their domination of music and this week they made an impressive showing on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart in the UK claiming one-fifth of the entire chart, according to Forbes

The legendary group claimed eight spots on the chart, including five albums that reappeared on the tally, but according to the report, this week marked the very first time that the band's 1988 release "Blow Up Your Video" landed on the chart.

"Blow Up Your Video" sits at No. 37 on the chart, while "Live At River Plate" is at No. 24, "Flick The Switch" is No. 29, "Black Ice" No. 32, "Fly On The Wall" No. 34, the band's latest effort, "Power Up" at No. 35, and their blockbuster 1980 release "Back In Black" is No. 36.

Related Stories
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases

AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott

AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release

The Dead Daisies Mix AC/DC And The Ramones With 'I Wanna Be Your B*tch'

AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History

News > AC DC

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more

Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour

AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases

Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Passes Away At 70

Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober

David Bowie Offshoot KillerStar Announce U.S. Debut

The Funeral Portrait Share North American Headline Tour Dates

Cartel To Play Full 'Chroma' Album At When We Were Young Festival