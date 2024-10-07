Fleetwood Mac In The Studio For 'Tusk' 45th Anniversary

The 45th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's 1979 double album 'Tusk' is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.
Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: The tale of the October 1979 Fleetwood Mac double album Tusk, the follow-up to the record-setting Rumours two years earlier, takes a full two episodes to tell, full of dizzying commercial success amid accusations of personal betrayal, conspiracy, and questions of creative direction and control.
Band chanteuse Stevie Nicks and former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist/songwriter Lindsey Buckingham pull no punches in these classic rock interviews while weighing in on their personal takes on the Autumn 1979 album containing "Think About Me","Sara","That's All for Everyone","Sisters of the Moon","Angel", the best "B" side ever "Silver Springs", and the avant garde but infectious "Tusk" featuring the USC marching band!
Imagine an entire season of the tv "reality series" show Survivor if it had been filmed in a locked down recording studio instead of a remote island, and with guitars instead of spears, and you have the story of Fleetwood Mac's 1979 double opus Tusk. Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks bare their souls here in part one dealing with the phenomenon of supertardom in a post-Rumours world forty-five years ago.
