KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour

10-07-2024
KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to X to share a photo of his wife and revealed that the band is working on a documentary about their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

The iconic band wrapped up the trek, featuring their final line up of Stanley, co-founder Gene Simmons, as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, with two hometown shows at Madison Square Garden in December of last year.

Stanley shared a photo of his wife last Friday (October 7th) on X and added the caption, "WOW... My beautiful wife Erin being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed."

Today, October 7th, marked the 24th anniversary of the final show of the original lineup of the band's final show of their original farewell tour. They shared via Facebook this afternoon, #KISSTORY - October 7, 2000 - Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, Peter Criss & Gene Simmons performed their final show together in Charleston, South Carolina."

They then asked fans, "When & where was the last concert you attended with the original lineup, #KISSARMY?"

