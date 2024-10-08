Dominum Unleash 'The Dead Don't Die' Video and Announce Album

Dominum just released a music video for their new song "The Dead Don't Die" featuring Feuerschwanz to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their sophomore album of the same name on December 27th via Napalm Records.

Freeman Promotions sent over the following details: On the new offering, mastermind Felix Heldt aka Dr. Dead, and his Zombies introduce heavier metal influences, contributing to an even more bombastic and darker sound than on the debut. The second album is grown up and tops the strong predecessor in production and songwriting and is once again mixed and mastered by the brilliant Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy, Evergrey & more).

Today, DOMINUM unleashes the title track "The Dead Don't Die" together with an official music video, featuring Ben Metzner, known as the mastermind of German #1 band and labelmates Feuerschwanz, as well as dArtagnan. In the song, a clever take on a classic children's lullaby leads into brilliantly dark storytelling, that heavy instrumentation and a multifaceted vocal performance take to the next level. The stunning music video features both singers and perfectly transports the message of the song with strong visuals.

Dr. Dead on the new single "The Dead Don't Die": "My fellow living people, the time has come for the next chapter. To strengthen and expand my zombie empire, I've uncovered something I must share. In the dark caves of a castle, whose name must remain secret, I found a new companion from medieval times-Ben Metzner of FEUERSCHWANZ. I convinced him to join our cause, and together, we will grow our army and extend our power even further. Your living world has no idea what's about to hit it."

Yours,

Dr. Dead

Ben Metzner adds: "As a warrior from the medieval universe of FEUERSCHWANZ I feel honored and blessed to be raised from the grave and become a part of the growing zombie army of DOMINUM!"

