Planes Mistaken For Stars Stream New Song 'Arrow'

Planes Mistaken For Stars have released their brand new single, "Arrow". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Do You Still Love Me?", which will be released by Deathwish on November 1st.
another/side sent over these details: A harrowing document of life, death and transcendence, Do You Still Love Me? is the fifth album from Planes Mistaken for Stars, the band's second outing for Deathwish and first new music since 2016. It is also the first PMFS release since the death of Gared O'Donnell, whose cancer diagnosis loomed heavily over the recording and whose ghost guided the mix. Chemo and radiation would not stop him from making this masterpiece, in which the band finds itself reeling from the gut-wrenching horrors of their leader's unimaginable absence.
Written in Peoria amidst the forced isolation of a global pandemic and recorded by Sanford Parker in Chicago, these thirteen songs burn the ears to listen. The album wastes no time with niceties, with acute and raw moments found throughout- audible wounds you can hear, see, taste and almost touch. We've only got the night, as Gared knew and preached and lived. Just one last drink, shall we begin?
Do You Still Love Me? carries forward Planes' natural evolution beyond post-hardcore and metal-tinged rock n' roll, unveiling new layers with each listen. Intertwined vocals and infectious melodies simmer beneath the surface and occasionally boil over, shards of guitar strike like lightning as the rhythm section pounds its marching orders.
Whether pummeling mercilessly or tenderly relenting, Do You Still Love Me? shows a band unafraid to lose itself in the musical maelstrom. It's not an easy listen, yet offers immense rewards with time, alchemizing a unique beauty from the pain and tragedy of its creation. It's an emotional bloodletting for Planes and their extended family around the world, a collective primal scream of coping with life and last breaths, and eternal proof that death is truly not the end.
Planes Mistaken for Stars Declare 'Fix Me' With Track From New Album
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44 2021 In Review
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44
Planes Mistaken For Stars Frontman Gared O'Donnell Has Inoperable Cancer
News > Planes Mistaken For Stars
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction
Planes Mistaken For Stars Stream New Song 'Arrow'
Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video
The Used's Bert McCracken Launching robbietheused Fall Tour
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Launching Book Tour Today
The Motels Cancel 2024 Shows Due To Cancer Treatment Side Effect
Knocked Loose To Headline Pure Noise Records Anniversary Show
Imminence Announce North American Headline Tour