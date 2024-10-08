Singled Out: Ark Identity's Screens

Noah Mroueh of Ark Identity is gearing up to release his debut EP "ANNDALE" next month, and to celebrate we asked Noah to tell us about the single "Screens". Here is the story:
When I was two, my parents bought their first iMac. Apple had just released their first computers with a choice of color. Apparently, I was drawn to the computer's blue hue and figured out how to use it within hours. So I was probably destined to write a song about screens.
Like most of my generation, I grew up surrounded by technology. For a long time, it consumed my life. As a teenager, I was always glued to my phone-constantly connected yet increasingly disconnected. Screens captures that feeling.
It was one of my earliest songwriting attempts. After graduating, I interned at a commercial music house and shared my demos. Screens stood out to everyone at the studio. They felt it was my best work at the time. That feedback stuck with me, and I knew this song would one day get the full attention it deserved.
When I finally recorded Screens at my producer's garage studio in LA, I decided to turn off my phone for the entire day. I wanted to be fully present and immerse myself in the session. I later learned that everyone close to me was worried because I wasn't responding to any of their texts. They thought something was wrong. But it was fitting to live out the message I was conveying.
The lyrics reflect my personal battle with technology and the realization that I needed to break free from its grip. Lines like, "I can't help but to look at the screens / They consume all our lives and our dreams" come straight from my inner struggle.
These days, I'm living more in the present moment, turning off my screens more often. Especially at night time. It's been life-changing.
Recording Screens felt like closure. After holding onto the song for so long, it was freeing to finally put it down and move on.
For anyone who's ever felt trapped by technology, I hope this song resonates. It's about the struggle-and the freedom that comes when you finally unplug.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
