Memphis May Fire Declare 'Hell Is Empty' With New Video

Memphis May Fire have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Hell Is Empty", which is the latest in a string of new tracks like "Chaotic," "Paralyzed," "Necessary Evil," and "Infection", with the promise of more to come.

Matty Mullins had this to say about the new song, "'Hell Is Empty' is a reflection on the chaos and destruction we see in the world today. It's about the feeling that we've lost control, and the lines between good and evil being blurred beyond recognition.

"The song speaks to a world where fear and uncertainty have taken over, where everything we once believed in has crumbled, leaving us to face the darkest parts of ourselves. This song is a wake-up call - a raw and unapologetic look at the consequences of our actions and the world we've created."

