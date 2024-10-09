Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues For Hollywood Takeover

Motley Crue have announced that they are offering fans special reissues of their debut album "Too Fast For Love" in celebration of their Hollywood Takeover this week that sees the band returning to Los Angeles area music clubs for special intimate performances.
The band shared via Facebook, "We're excited to announce a ONE-TIME ONLY Hollywood Takeover reissue of Too Fast For Love, the legendary Leathur Records edition! Only available at the Motley Crüe club shows this week!
"Each night will feature a unique color vinyl version, exclusive to that specific show. Once they're gone, they're gone - so don't miss your chance to own a piece of rock history!
"If you can't make it to the shows make sure to keep checking our exclusive pop-up store open until 10/12 outside the world-famous @rainbowbarandgrill and you might get VERY lucky with a copies being sold there!! Open from 3PM PST to 12AM PST daily."
They kicked off their Hollywood Takeover at The Troubadour on Monday night (October 7th) and will play the second show tonight (October 9th) at the Roxy and the final show will take place at the Whisky A Go Go this Friday, October 11th.
Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Take Over Show In Unexpected Way
Motley Crue Pizza Launched By Prince Street To Honor Hollywood Takeover
Motley Crue Stream 'Cancelled' EP
Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency
