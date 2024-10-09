Myles Kennedy Shares Animated 'Saving Face' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators frontman Myles Kennedy has shared an animated lyric video for his brand new single "Saving Face". The track comes from his new solo album, "The Art Of Letting Go", which arrives this Friday, October 11th.

PFA sent over these details: The song is a blazing rock track that is built around Myles' driving guitar riff as Tim Tournier's distorted bass and Zia Uddin's drums push the verses towards an unforgettable chorus. The song talks about continuing to mark your place in the world today regardless of what others around are doing to drag you down. It is the life lesson that wisdom you gain after being on the planet for a while is every bit as important as youthful exuberance is. An animated lyric video incorporating the enthralling album cover artwork is now available.

From the opening guitar riff of the title track "The Art Of Letting Go" to the haunting melody of album closer "How The Story Ends," Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like "Mr. Downside," "Miss You When You're Gone," and "Eternal Lullaby" showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles' projects. The Art Of Letting Go marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass.

The debut single - the upbeat rocker "Say What You Will" - brought Myles his highest solo chart position ever and is the most spun single of Myles' solo career. Produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records.

To celebrate the release of The Art Of Letting Go, Myles Kennedy and his trio will be hitting the road in support of the new album. A 6-date UK run with support from Devin Townsend recently went on sale for November and December. 20 more newly announced dates are being added to The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024 all across Europe starting in October. The additional European dates will feature support from Black River Delta and Cardinal Black. The band will also be bringing the tour to North America with dates set for January and February 2025. The 2025 dates will feature special guest Tim Montana.

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan ^

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset ^

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Gothenburg, SE - Valand ^

Friday, November 1, 2024 - Stockholm. SE - Debaser ^

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Oslo, NO - John Dee ^ (Low Ticket Warning)

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater ^

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Warsaw, PL - Club Progresja ^

Friday, November 8, 2024 - Prague, CZ - Palac Akropolis ^

Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Budapest, HU - Akvarium Klub ^

Monday, November 11, 2024 - Vienna, AT - Arena ^

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz ^

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Zurich, CH - X-Tra ^

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Munich, DE - Technikum ^

Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal ^

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom +

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Tilburg, NL - 013 +

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Cologne, DE - Kantine +

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage +

Monday, November 25, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 #(Low Ticket Warning)

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Manchester, UK - Academy #

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City # (Low Ticket Warning)

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham #

Monday, December 2, 2024 - Cardiff, UK - The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union # (Low Ticket Warning)

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town #

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Dublin, IE - The Academy + (Sold Out)

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Belfast, IE - Limelight + (Sold Out)

^ with special guest Black River Delta

+ with special guest Cardinal Black

# Previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go North American Tour 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop *

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony *

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre *

Sunday, February 02, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

Monday, February 03, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 - Destin, FL - Club LA *

Friday, February 07, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center *

Saturday, February 08, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall *

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Denver, CO - Summit *

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater *

Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune *

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

* with Special Guest Tim Montana

Related Stories

Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'Miss You When You're Gone' Video

Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'

Myles Kennedy's Full WRIF Riff Sessions Set Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Shares 'Say What You Will' Video To Announce New Album

News > Myles Kennedy