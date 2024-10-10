Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe To Release New Memoir Early Next Year

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe will be releasing his brand new memoir entitled "JUST BEYOND THE LIGHT: Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head" on February 18, 2025 via Grand Central Publishing.
From the official announcement (courtesy Speakeasy): In his gripping, bestselling debut memoir "Dark Days," Lamb of God vocalist D. Randall (Randy) Blythe unflinchingly wrote about some of the most harrowing episodes of his past.
Now, in his highly anticipated follow-up "Just Beyond the Light," Blythe shares how he works daily to maintain positivity in a world that feels like it is spinning out of control. In his own words, "Just Beyond the Light" is a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times." Written with a scathing balance of hard-edged reality offset by a knowing humor and a razor-sharp wit, voiced in in his inimitable, conversational, everyman-philosopher style, Blythe clearly breaks down his approach to life, which is a personal and idiosyncratic mix of sobriety, art, and surfing. He writes movingly of his childhood in the South, of fallen friends, of what he's learned touring the world as the vocalist of a successful heavy metal band, and of the very real ways he is doing what he can to leave the world a better place. Above all, he offers readers hope that balance, real balance, is possible, even (or especially) when things seem hopeless.
Compelling, compassionate, and refreshingly honest, "Just Beyond the Light" ultimately reminds readers that "as long as we keep our feet (and minds) planted firmly on the ground that is reality, the sky isn't falling- it never has been, and it never will."
"For me, the single most gratifying aspect of being an artist is learning that your work has been useful to others in some way. I've been told by lots of readers that my last book, 'Dark Days,' helped them - I hope 'Just Beyond the Light' does the same," says Randy Blythe, about this highly anticipated follow-up memoir.
"In chaotic times, Randy's outlook is a bulwark against despair. His perspective is hard-earned, and 'Just Beyond the Light' reminds us that we can all work daily to achieve balance in our lives and strive to implement it in the world," says Ben Schafer, Executive Editor, Grand Central Publishing.
