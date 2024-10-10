Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10

Nothing More's collaboration with Disturbed's David Draiman "Angel Song" has received 1.2 million video views and 10.7 million streams globally and is currently in the Top 10 on the Active Rock radio charts and steadily rising.

With the song raising up the charts, it is only fitting that the band just announced that they will be joining Disturbed on their upcoming tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album "The Sickness". The trek will also feature Daughtry.

"Having David Draiman sing on our new single 'Angel Song' was a dream come true," says Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Now we are experiencing what it is like to have a dream within a dream come true...we are supporting Disturbed on their 25th anniversary tour of 'The Sickness!'

"This tour is going to crush! If we could go back in time and tell our younger selves this tour would be happening, then we would have prematurely died from excessive levels of excitement."

NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES

10/13 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival %

10/16 Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center ^

10/17 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater ^

10/19 Park City, KS - Hartman Arena ^

10/20 Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena ^

10/22 Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena ^

10/23 Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena ^

10/25 Allentown, PA - PPL Center ^

10/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

1/19-25 Miami, FL - ShipRocked 2025 %

3/29 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center #

3/31 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

4/2 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #

4/4 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #

4/5 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #

4/7 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #

4/9 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

4/12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

4/14 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center #

4/16 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC #

4/18 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena #

4/23 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena #

4/25 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #

4/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena #

4/28 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center #

5/5 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

5/7 Portland, OR - Moda Center #

5/9 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

5/10 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center #

5/13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #

5/15 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #

5/17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #

^ with Godsmack and Flat Black

% festival date

# with Disturbed and Daughtry

