.

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video

10-10-2024
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video

Ice-T's heavy rock band Body Count, have released the music video for their version of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" that features a guest appearnace from the legendary band's guitarist David Gilmour.

The cover will be released on the forthcoming album, "Merciless", which is set to be released on November 22nd. 2b sent over the following details: The video features legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour whose unmistakable solos provide a haunting backdrop to Ice-T's raw, electrifying new lyrics that radically update the song. The song and video maintain the original themes of detachment and isolation, memorializing the most unlikely collaboration of 2024.

Body Count, fronted by the legendary Ice T, will be performing at the Aftershock Festival on the DWPresents Stage this Saturday, October 12 in Sacramento, CA. Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video

David Gilmour Helps Body Count Cover Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb'

Jason Derulo Delivers 'Body Count'

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Ice-T Celebrates Body County Album Release With Pandora Stories

News > Body Count

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour- Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video- more

The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more

Day In Country

Kane Brown Taking The High Road With New Album and Tour- Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10

Foster The People Map Out Paradise State of Mind Tour

Richie Kotzen Shares 'Nomad' Video

Beth Hart Shares 'Wonderful World' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video

As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video

Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video