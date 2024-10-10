Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video

Ice-T's heavy rock band Body Count, have released the music video for their version of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" that features a guest appearnace from the legendary band's guitarist David Gilmour.

The cover will be released on the forthcoming album, "Merciless", which is set to be released on November 22nd. 2b sent over the following details: The video features legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour whose unmistakable solos provide a haunting backdrop to Ice-T's raw, electrifying new lyrics that radically update the song. The song and video maintain the original themes of detachment and isolation, memorializing the most unlikely collaboration of 2024.

Body Count, fronted by the legendary Ice T, will be performing at the Aftershock Festival on the DWPresents Stage this Saturday, October 12 in Sacramento, CA. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

David Gilmour Helps Body Count Cover Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb'

Jason Derulo Delivers 'Body Count'

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Ice-T Celebrates Body County Album Release With Pandora Stories

News > Body Count