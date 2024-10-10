Singled Out: Lips Speak Louder's Crush

Nashville alt-rock duo Lips Speak Louder recently released their new single "Crush" and to celebrate we asked guitarist and vocalist Rachel Brandsness and drummer Angie Lese to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Rachel: Our new single 'Crush' is true to its title - it's about that incredible flood of emotions and the rush you get when you first start falling for someone and how one unexpected encounter can really end up becoming your entire world.

Angie: I'm not the lyricist in the group, that's Rachel. But if there was ever a song that perfectly captures the electric jolt you feel when you're falling for the one person you're meant to spend your days with, it's definitely this one,'" adds drummer Angie Lese. "Rachel wrote a song that describes our story perfectly, so that makes 'Crush' incredibly personal and special to us as well.

Musically, we're both huge fans of rock and indie rock from the early 2000s - like The Killers, The Gaslight Anthem and what the Foo Fighters did on their In Your Honor album - and we definitely leaned into that sound here. We incorporated elements of those influences fittingly into 'Crush,' from Rachel's beaming lyrics to the catchy chorus and bridge to the driving guitar and hard-hitting drums. The main sections came together quickly. But when we brought the initial demo to (producer) Emily Wolfe, there was a bigger half-time section in the middle of the song just before the bridge. She made a great suggestion to mix that up a bit so now, listeners get just a tiny taste of the half-time feel at the end of the song instead, which really puts the perfect stamp on the conclusion without the song losing any momentum in the middle. I think that just adds to the infectious feel that 'Crush' has throughout and we hope fans love the tune as much as we do.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below:

Related Stories

Lips Speak Louder Follow 'Hype' With 'Crush'

Singled Out: Lips Speak Louder's Hype

Nashville Alt-Rock Duo Lips Speak Louder Deliver 'Hype'

News > Lips Speak Louder