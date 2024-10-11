Singled Out: Michael Des Barres' It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

Entertainment icon Michael Des Barres just released his brand new album, "It's only Rock 'N' Roll" that pays tribute to classic songs of the 1970s and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track, a cover of the Rolling Stones classic "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)". Here is the story:

"It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" - sexy sarcasm was the appeal of this particular song. The truth of the matter is the disappearance of rock 'n' roll is upon us, so I have chosen our title song for this revolutionary album because I not only like rock and roll, I love it. Mick and Keith and Bo Diddley, born in London and McComb, Mississippi, that in itself is a book. Bob Dylan is as important to us as is our mother and father. I get it.

Rock and roll is the heat of physical romance, the dance of joy, rebellion, and self-expression. Mick Jagger is the personification of a rock 'n' roll frontman, the leader of the pack. The Rolling Stones seduced us with blues songs from the 1930s, progressing into "Satisfaction" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash." The reason that I fell on the side of The Stones is that there were very few teardrops, and a lot of sexuality. I say that out of a sense of melodic sensuality, rather than the meditative fun of The Beatles; after all, rock and roll's soul beats below the belt.

That was the inspiration for the making of this album, and this particular song, "It's Only Rock And Roll (But I Like It)," as the title track, summed it all up perfectly. My mission now was to find three musicians that I had worked with in the past and enjoyed their sensibilities. Those guys were: Eric Schermerhorn, our guitar player, who worked very closely with Iggy Pop, so I knew I would get harsh, hard, and relaxed electric power; Paul Ill on bass, who is essentially an R&B bass player who works very closely with Linda Perry, the brilliant producer; and, on drums, I did not go the Keith Moon route - I wanted someone more funky, on a Charlie Watts level, relaxed and sexy - so I chose David Goodstein.

Primarily, what I'm trying to do is to reintroduce the simplicity and feel of a four-piece rock and roll band. The wonderful thing about working with these professional musicians is they love the songs, and the magic that those songs made. We couldn't wait to record them. Five days later we had an album. "Overdubs," for us, was a dirty word; what you hear is what we got in one or two takes. I remember we all looked at each other as we played these songs, and as we played the songs, they took flight and we smiled from ear to ear. Human connection. Rock and roll. Past and present.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Michael Des Barres Teams with Kris Rodgers & The Dirty Gems For 'Soul Shake'

Michael Des Barres and Kris Rodgers Team Up For 'Bounce Back Baby'

News > Michael Des Barres