.

Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert

10-13-2024
Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took the stage during Billy Joel's concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) on Saturday night (October 12th) to belt out a cover of the Paul McCartney and Wings classic "Live And Let Die".

GNR famously covered MacCartney's James Bond theme song during their "Use Your Illusions" era, and Axl previously performed the track with Joel back in July for the final show on Billy Joel's long running string of shows at Madison Square Garden.

In addition to Axl, Saturday's concert featured Joel being joined on stage by John Mayer for a performance of "This Is The Time" and Billy brought out his 8-year-old daughter for "My Life". Watch fan filmed footage of the Axl Rose jam below:

Related Stories
Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert

Billy Joel To Rock Liverpool and Edinburgh Next Summer

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show

Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency

News > Billy Joel

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more

Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks- Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album- Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

Latest News

Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert

Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover

Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video

Dawes Recruit Conan O'Brien For 'Mr. Los Angeles' Video

Polychuck Shares '1316' Performance Video

The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP