Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took the stage during Billy Joel's concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) on Saturday night (October 12th) to belt out a cover of the Paul McCartney and Wings classic "Live And Let Die".
GNR famously covered MacCartney's James Bond theme song during their "Use Your Illusions" era, and Axl previously performed the track with Joel back in July for the final show on Billy Joel's long running string of shows at Madison Square Garden.
In addition to Axl, Saturday's concert featured Joel being joined on stage by John Mayer for a performance of "This Is The Time" and Billy brought out his 8-year-old daughter for "My Life". Watch fan filmed footage of the Axl Rose jam below:
Billy Joel To Rock Liverpool and Edinburgh Next Summer
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show
Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency
Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more
Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks- Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album- Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single- more
Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart
Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder
Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover
Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video
Dawes Recruit Conan O'Brien For 'Mr. Los Angeles' Video
Polychuck Shares '1316' Performance Video
The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP