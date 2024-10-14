Singled Out: Lucy Isabel's The Right Choice

Lucy Isabel just released her sophomore album, "All The Light", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the songs and she selected "The Right Choice". Here is the story:

"The Right Choice" was one of the last songs that I wrote for the album. I only finished writing it about a week and a half before we recorded it, so it was a really interesting and cool experience to be getting to know it myself as we were creating this permanent version of it.

I had the opening section of the song sitting in the back of my mind for a long time, but I was having a hard time writing the rest of the song. I was dealing with a lot of change in my life, including the unexpected loss of my dad, and my head felt cloudy and overwhelmed.

Ultimately, I decided to start writing by just admitting to that, by saying, "I've got a lot of things already on my plate." I wasn't sure if that line would make the final version of the song, but saying it outright made it so much easier to be creative.

Instead of trying to ignore what was actually happening in my life and just force a lyric out, I was able to find all of the other ideas and thoughts that were lost in the mix up until that point.

The line ended up staying in the song, and I was able to finish writing the whole thing in about a day and a half! Now, it's become one of my favorite songs on the album.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Lucy Isabel