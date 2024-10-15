Queen Share 1974 Performance Of 'Modern Times Rock N Roll'

(hennemusic) Queen is streaming video of "Modern Times Rock N Roll" from a March 1974 performance at the Rainbow Theater in London. The Rainbow show marks a pivotal moment in Queen history as it is the earliest professionally-filmed footage of the band performing live, serving as part of an essential record of the group's evolution on stage.
The song was originally featured on the band's 1973 self-titled debut album, which is being remastered and expanded for reissue on October 25. The 6CD + 1 LP I box set contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad the Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order, while a 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.
Queen recorded the album with producer Roy Thomas Baker at Trident Studios; originally launched with the lead single "Keep Yourself Alive", the project went on to reach the top 25 in the band's native UK as the group introduced themselves to music fans around the world.
"Queen 1" will be available in multiple formats; get details and stream the 1974 performance here.
