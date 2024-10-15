Singled Out: InTheosis' Purge(d)

InTheosis, featuring Norwegian Grammy-nominated Extol vocalist, Peter Espevoll, and Australian Gold producer Jon Reichardt, recently released their second single "Purge(d)", and to celebrate we asked Jon to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Purge(d) was a song that we completed fairly quickly. We wanted a short, heavy track that would display our love for metal and contain a memorable chorus hook.

I (Jon) had been listening to a lot to Spiritbox and Silent Planet's latest album; I was super impressed by how they had incorporated jarring, distorted synths in the production and wanted to try and include some of that flavour. Peter had been listening to recent Architects stuff and had been feeling inspired by their pop sensibilities. Some of their guitar tones had been inspiring me too so shoutout to architects!

Lyrically, purged explores the idea that all of us will face judgment for the life we've lived, but that judgment isn't retributive; it's restorative. We will be purified back into what we were always meant to be. However, rather than being just a spiritual/metaphysical concept, we wanted it to be something someone could interpret for this life in the present too. Perhaps our struggles 'purge' and refine us into better humans when we respond in healthy ways?

Purged, like Mysteria, was written as a cross-globe collaboration, sending ideas back and forth."

