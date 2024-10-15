The Who Royal Mail Stamp Series Coming For 60th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Who is being honored by the Royal Mail with a special set of stamps as the UK band marks its 60th anniversary. Royal Mail has revealed details of 12 stamps which feature images of some of The Who's most popular album covers and group shots from some of their live performances.

The album covers are "My Generation" from 1965 designed by David Wedgbury; "Tommy" from 1969 designed by Michael McInnerney; "Who's Next" from 1971 designed by Ethan Russell and Kosh; "Quadrophenia" from 1973 designed by Graham Hughes; "Who Are You" from 1978 designed by Terry O'Neill and Bill Smith; "Face Dances" from 1981 designed by Sir Peter Blake; "Endless Wire" from 2006 designed by Richard Evans; and "WHO" from 2019 designed by Sir Peter Blake.

A miniatures sheet features two group publicity shots and two images of the band's live performances at the Marquee Club in London in 1967 and the Kings Hall in Belle Vue, Manchester, in 1973.

Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon formed The Who in 1964 (before that they were The Detours and, for a short while The High Numbers); within five years, they went from performing club shows to headlining the Woodstock festival in the US and becoming the biggest box-office draw in the world.

"The artwork on the album sleeves was almost as important to the success of the record as the music," recall Roger Daltrey. "It's great to be reminded of them."

"Stamp! Stamp! Stamp! It's what I've done on stage all my life, sometimes in the air," adds Pete Townshend. "At last my stamping, and that of my buddy Roger, has been honoured properly, and will help letters, parcels and birthday cards travel through time and space, just as we have."

Get more information - including pre-order and release date details for the series here

Related Stories

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Son Late Great White Guitarist Ty Longley Becoming Firefighter

Cursive's Tim Kasher To Premiere New Film 'Who's Watching' At Film Festivals

BONZIE Shares 'Do You Know Who I Am' Video

News > The Who

Share this article: