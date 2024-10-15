Tom Waits' 'The Heart Of Saturday Night' Getting Special 50th Anniversary Edition

ANTI- Records have announced that they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tom Waits' "The Heart Of Saturday Night" with a special anniversary edition. They sent over these details: 180g Raspberry Beret-colored vinyl, limited to 3700 copies, will be available in worldwide record stores on December 6 and 180g slightly gold vinyl, limited to 800 copies, is available for pre-order via the Tom Waits webstore
Fifty years ago a young and aspiring Tom Waits released 'The Heart of Saturday Night', his attempt to immerse himself in the romance of longing for adventure, trouble, mystery of love and lust, and the after- hours clubs where jazz, blues, lounge, piano bar crooners would gather and play for and with each other in their search for the ruby eye of the heart that only shone on a Saturday night.
He imagined a concept album with a small bebop jazz ensemble, filled with the literary influences of the two Jacks - Kerouac and London - along with classic American songbook songwriters and the language and sound of the piano played in intimate clubs for and with musicians who had finished their regular Saturday night engagements. In searching for the voice for these characters, he evoked Sinatra's 'In the Wee Small Hours' and was inspired to mold his fingers to the keyboard by the bold, improvisational and unique Thelonius Monk.
