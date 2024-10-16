The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Share 'Home Improvement' Video As They Ink New Deal

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have shared a music video for their brand new single "Home Improvement", which is the first taste of music under the band's brand new deal with premiere independent music label Better Noise Music. SRO shared: Formed in 2004 in Jacksonville, FL, the band has accrued Gold and multi-Platinum singles-including their massive 5x Platinum hit single "Face Down" and "Your Guardian Angel"-and 2X Platinum-certified debut album, Don't You Fake It, alongside numerous high-ranking radio chart positions and a robust digital history of 1.4 billion career streams.

Better Noise Music President / COO Steve Kline remarks on the band's signing: "We're excited to partner with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on their next release. The timing is perfect, allowing longtime fans to dive into new music while creating a platform for new listeners to discover the awesome songs from the band's upcoming album."

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS-lead vocalist, guitarist and founding member Ronnie Winter, his multi-instrumentalist brother Randy Winter, guitarist Josh Burke, bassist Joey Westwood, drummer John Esp, and touring keyboardist Nadeem Salam, -have today released a new recording of their previously unreleased song "Home Improvement." "Home Improvement" was one of the band's "lost" tracks which were originally recorded prior to the sessions for their debut album but didn't make the cut and have only existed as demos found on YouTube. These songs, along with new material, will be released on their new album due in Spring of 2025 via Better Noise Music.

Ronnie elaborates: "In 2004, as a local, unsigned band out of Jacksonville, Florida, we recorded a batch of demos that we posted on social media and passed around everywhere we could, later these were known to fans as our self-titled album. This led to our first major label signing in fall of 2005. We wasted little time getting into the studio to give these songs a fresh new recording and that became the basis for our now 2X Platinum-certified debut album 'Don't You Fake It.' Some of these songs didn't make the cut due to studio time, album length, and whatnot. Over the years with file trading and YouTube, these demos found their way across the internet and became fan favorites in their own right, and became known as 'The Lost Songs.' Fans traded and would beg us to release them, as they were never officially released on streaming platforms."

"What's old is new again," Winters announces. "We have reteamed with many of those involved with 'Don't You Fake It' for our upcoming album and we're stoked to finally officially release a new recording of 'Home Improvement'-a song about heartache and the ambivalence of love. It's been one of the most requested of 'The Lost Songs' and will be released digitally for the first time-ever through our new record label, Better Noise Music. This isn't nostalgia, this is right now, and there's much more to come!"

