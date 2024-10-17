Blitz Vega Share Video For 'Pass The Gun' Feat Z-Trip

Blitz Vega have released a music video for their track "Pass The Gun", which features Z-Trip. Reybee sent over these details: (Initially written by Kav Sandhu when he was a teenager, "Pass The Gun" (video out today) stands apart from the other tracks on Northern Gentleman, the debut album by Blitz Vega (out now), as it was inspired by a specific time period and embraces the "excitement of youth when looking at the world with a carefree attitude." Kav adds, "Musicians in bands I respected such as Bonehead from Oasis would say, 'You need to record that song again!' So, we did. Andy Rourke (The Smiths) knocked out this epic bass line. Then we had Z-Trip (Kasabian, Public Enemy, LL Cool J) come in the studio to add his magic. That was the icing! Musically, it was inspired by all the different influences in our lives at the time - clubs, parties, gigs good times and all the characters you meet while you're in that zone!"

Blitz Vega is a band that Kav and the late Andy Rourke started in 2016 and officially launched in 2019, and Northern Gentleman captures the dynamic vitality of their combined songwriting. Launching with the chiming "Disconnected" that showcases Andy's signature melodic bassline and Kav's mesmerizing vocals and capping off with the scratching and big beat percussion of its closing track "Pass The Gun," the album glistens and sparkles in a musical swirl.

Titled in Andy's honor who, as a Mancunian, was a "northern gentleman," the 10-track album documents the duo's time together: a record informed by their creative connection, their brotherhood and the spirit of pushing on in the face of overwhelming challenges of Andy's illness amidst the pandemic lockdown. Yet, if you spin the record without knowing its context or back story, you'll discover a record which, at varying turns, inspires with an escapist exuberance, hits hard with swaggering rock 'n' roll hooks, and offers unexpectedly unorthodox touches and classic sonic touchpoints further infused by an undercurrent of forward-thinking electronica.

Committed to celebrating the album, Kav wants to also keep the promise he made to Andy to not only release the album but to tour it as well, no matter the circumstances. While the future of Blitz Vega post-Andy is a future Kav and band haven't decided on yet, he is set on ensuring people can listen to the album Andy was making right until he passed - "he was so excited for people to hear it." "I have no idea about writing new music as Blitz Vega," Kav continues. "We are just taking one step at a time. We definitely want to go on tour. I promised this to Andy." Sticking to that promise, Kav and the Blitz Vega live band have been playing shows across the UK in 2024.

As Andy Rourke's posthumous album, Northern Gentleman stands as a testament to the power and impact Andy Rourke had and continues to have.

