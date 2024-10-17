Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting

Former Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands guitarist Jake E. Lee took to social media to update fans about his condition after he was shot multiple times earlier this week while walking his dog.
He shared, "Checking. Is this on? Been awhile since I posted here. Let's see: I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better. To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn't name him so don't!) Don't want to go into details now, l'm tired, but I feel relatively very lucky.
"The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it's done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries. And by the way, Coco's fine and appreciates your inquiries!"
Despite the reported differences between Ozzy and Jake, Osbourne also took to social media to share his best wishes for his former bandmate. It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today," Ozzy wrote. "I just hope he'll be ok."
Jake E. Lee 'Doing Well' After He Was Shot Multiple Times
