Lou Gramm To Attend Foreigner's Rock Hall Induction

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm has confirmed that he will be attending the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with founding members Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills, after drummer Dennis Elliot announced he would be heading to Cleveland for the event.

The band shared via social media this afternoon (October 17th), "Foreigner Is greatly looking forward to Saturday's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The band will be joined by Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, and Kelly Clarkson in a set celebrating the induction of the guys who started it all almost fifty years ago.

"Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills will be there to accept the awards on behalf of the band's leader and founder Mick Jones and Dennis Elliot along those of Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi who passed away some years ago."

Drummer Dennis Elliot shared this morning that he would be going to the event this Saturday (October 19th). ""Dear Foreigner Fans & Friends, Don't look too hard, we will not be there. We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction," he wrote on social media. "So we are staying home. We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed. Totally unacceptable to us. Hope you have a good time. Dennis."

