Singled Out: Sexy Mathematics' Responsory

Sexy Mathematics recently released their self-titled album and to celebrate we asked Chris Daviduik (guitar, vocals, songwriting) to tell us about one of the songs and he selected "Responsory". Here is the story:

I remember listening to The Cure's Disintegration at the time and outlining the structure of the opening track, "Plainsong." You'll notice they manage to get away with delaying the vocals for over 2.5 minutes without making the listener work for it. The melodies and harmonies flow so effortlessly that they seem to follow one another naturally. With that mindset, I started writing what would become "Responsory." I was able to get some initial melodies down without too much trouble, but things really started to click when that pitch-bending, face-melting bass was added. Initially, I got close to 2.5 minutes before the vocals came in, but that was before our producer, Stephen, rightfully suggested cutting the repeated guitar section that originally preceded the vocals. Now the vocals enter around 1.5 minutes in, and the song is tighter and better for it. No one does it quite like The Cure. The title of the song is also a nod to "Plainsong," with "Responsory" being our response to it. A responsory is also a type of plainsong, so it's all interconnected.

When it comes to writing lyrics, I generally don't approach it with any preconceived notions; I try to channel the vibe of the song. That said, the themes often revolve around my personal experiences and observations of society, which is essentially what these lyrics capture. There aren't many lines, but they speak to the internal conflict between our obligations to those we disagree with and the inability to fully express ourselves, even to those we care about most. The lack of understanding between those we both love and hate permeates all aspects of society. As someone who tends to overthink things and sometimes finds it difficult to open up, the lines "How can I show I adore you? When I can't give what I know I'm withholding" are particularly revealing.

Before we went to the recording studio, we knew one key element was still missing: the gong. We ended up renting one just for this song and then deliberated over where to put it for maximum impact. Matt does a little roll at the beginning, but listen for when it gets smacked and really takes things to the next level. You can find a video of us recording it in the studio's kitchen on Instagram. Why the kitchen? You'd have to ask Stephen-but I encourage you to add it to your "Songs for Cooking" playlist. That gong sound would later go on to star in a TV theme song, though I couldn't tell you which one.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Sexy Mathematics