Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement

As heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne prepares to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist this weekend, he has just announced a massive new box set with a humorous "Better Call Saul' style commercial with guitarist Zakk Wylde starring as the sleezy lawyer.
Entitled "See You On The Other Sides V2.0", the limited edition box set will feature the full collection of Ozzy's solo releases on vinyl and is set to be released in March of next year.
According to Ozzy's official store: The complete vinyl works of Ozzy Osbourne's original solo material in a limited edition, numbered black vinyl box set. There will be 2,000 copies made, and it will feature a total of 18 albums including the rarities compilation album, Flippin' The B-Side, as well as his most recent releases Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9.
This super deluxe box also includes 10 brand-new full-size posters of vintage photos, a gold bat vinyl slipmat, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne.
BLIZZARD OF OZZ (1980)
SIDE A
1. I Don't Know
2. Crazy Train
3. Goodbye To Romance
4. Dee
5. Suicide Solution
SIDE B
1. Mr. Crowley
2. No Bone Movies
3. Revelation (Mother Earth)
4. Steal Away (The Night)
MR. CROWLEY (1980)
SIDE A
1. Mr. Crowley
SIDE B
1. You Said It All
2. Suicide Solution
DIARY OF A MADMAN (1981)
SIDE A
1. Over The Mountain
2. Flying High Again
3. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll
4. Believer
SIDE B
1. Little Dolls
2. Tonight
3. S.A.T.O.
4. Diary Of A Madman
BARK AT THE MOON (1983)
SIDE A
1. Bark At The Moon
2. You're No Different
3. Now You See It (Now You Don't)
4. Rock 'N' Roll Rebel
SIDE B
1. Centre Of Eternity
2. So Tired
3. Slow Down
4. Waiting For Darkness
THE ULTIMATE SIN (1986)
SIDE A
1. The Ultimate Sin
2. Secret Loser
3. Never Know Why
4. Thank God For The Bomb
5. Never
SIDE B
1. Lightning Strikes
2. Killer Of Giants
3. Fool Like You
4. Shot In The Dark
TRIBUTE (1987)
SIDE A
1. I Don't Know
2. Crazy Train
3. Believer
4. Mr. Crowley
SIDE B
1. Flying High Again
2. Revelation (Mother Earth)
3. Steal Away (The Night) [With Drum Solo]
SIDE C
1. Suicide Solution
2. Iron Man
3. Children Of The Grave
4. Paranoid
SIDE D
1. Goodbye To Romance
2. No Bone Movies
3. Dee (Randy Rhoads Studio Out-Takes)
NO REST FOR THE WICKED (1988)
SIDE A
1. Miracle Man
2. Devil's Daughter (Holy War)
3. Crazy Babies
4. Breakin' All The Rules
SIDE B
1. Bloodbath In Paradise
2. Fire In The Sky
3. Tattooed Dancer
4. Demon Alcohol
JUST SAY OZZY (1990)
SIDE A
1. Miracle Man
2. Bloodbath In Paradise
3. Shot In The Dark
SIDE B
1. Tattooed Dancer
2. Sweet Leaf
3. War Pigs
NO MORE TEARS (1991)
SIDE A
1. Mr. Tinkertrain
2. I Don't Want To Change The World
3. Mama, I'm Coming Home
SIDE B
1. Desire
2. No More Tears
SIDE C
1. S.I.N.
2. Hellraiser
3. Time After Time
SIDE D
1. Zombie Stomp
2. A.V.H.
3. Road To Nowhere
LIVE & LOUD (1993)
SIDE A
1. Intro
2. Paranoid
3. I Don't Want To Change The World
4. Desire
SIDE B
1. Mr. Crowley
2. I Don't Know
3. Road To Nowhere
SIDE C
1. Flying High Again
2. Guitar Solo
3. Suicide Solution
4. Goodbye To Romance
SIDE D
1. Shot In The Dark
2. No More Tears
3. Miracle Man
4. Drum Solo
SIDE E
1. War Pigs
2. Bark At The Moon
3. Mama, I'm Coming Home
SIDE F
1. Crazy Train
2. Black Sabbath
3. Changes
OZZMOSIS (1995)
SIDE A
1. Perry Mason
2. I Just Want You
3. Ghost Behind My Eyes
SIDE B
1. Thunder Underground
2. See You On The Other Side
3. Tomorrow
SIDE C
1. Denial
2. My Little Man
3. My Jekyll Doesn't Hide
SIDE D
1. Old LA Tonight
2. Whole World's Fallin' Down
3. Aimee
DOWN TO EARTH (2001)
SIDE A
1. Gets Me Through
2. Facing Hell
3. Dreamer
4. No Easy Way Out
5. That I Never Had
6. You Know... (Part 1)
SIDE B
1. Junkie
2. Running Out Of Time
3. Black Illusion
4. Alive
5. Can You Hear Them?
FLIPPIN' THE 'B' SIDE (1980-2001)
SIDE A
1. You Looking At Me Looking At You
2. One Up The 'B' Side
3. Spiders
4. Hero
5. The Liar
6. Don't Blame Me
SIDE B
1. Party With The Animals
2. Living With The Enemy
3. Voodoo Dancer
4. Back On Earth
5. No Place For Angels
6. Walk On Water (demo)
LIVE AT BUDOKAN (2002)
SIDE A
1. I Don't Know
2. That I Never Had
3. Believer
SIDE B
1. Junkie
2. Mr. Crowley
3. Gets Me Through
SIDE C
1. No More Tears
2. I Don't Want To Change The World
3. Road To Nowhere
SIDE D
1. Crazy Train
2. Mama, I'm Coming Home
3. Bark At The Moon
4. Paranoid
BLACK RAIN (2007)
SIDE A
1. Not Going Away
2. I Don't Wanna Stop
3. Black Rain
4. Lay Your World On Me
SIDE B
1. The Almighty Dollar
2. 11 Silver
3. Civilize The Universe
SIDE C
1. Here For You
2. Countdown's Begun
3. Trap Door
SIDE D
1. Nightmare
2. I Can't Save You
3. Love To Hate
SCREAM (2010)
SIDE A
1. Let It Die
2. Let Me Hear You Scream
3. Soul Sucker
4. Life Won't Wait
SIDE B
1. Diggin' Me Down
2. Crucify
3. Fearless
SIDE C
1. Time
2. I Want It More
3. Latimer's Mercy
4. I Love You All
SIDE D
1. Hand Of The Enemy
2. One More Time
3. Jump The Moon
ORDINARY MAN (2020)
SIDE A
1. Straight to Hell
2. All My Life
3. Goodbye
4. Ordinary Man
5. Under the Graveyard
SIDE B
1. Eat Me
2. Today Is The End
3. Scary Little Green Men
4. Holy For Tonight
5. It's A Raid
PATIENT NUMBER 9 (2022)
SIDE A
1. Immortal
2. Patient Number 9
3. Parasite
SIDE B
1. No Escape From Now
2. One Of Those Days
3. A Thousand Shades
SIDE C
1. Mr. Darkness
2. Nothing Feels Right
3. Evil Shuffle
SIDE D
1. Degradation Rules
2. Dead and Gone
3. God Only Knows
4. Darkside Blues
Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting
Jake E. Lee 'Doing Well' After He Was Shot Multiple Times
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For Rock Hall Induction
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement- Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite- more
Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting- Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction- Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary- more
Beatles Legend Ringo Starr Shares First Song From His Debut Country Album- 'Lost' George Jones Songs To Finally See The Light Of Day- more
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite
Haste The Day Return With Video For First New Song In Almost A Decade 'Burn'
Watch Underoath's 'Survivor's Guilt' Video
Dorothy Shares 'MUD' Performance Video
Remo Drive Reveal 'White Dress (Caleb Lee Hutchinson Version' From Expanded Mercy Album
Mother Mother Share Their Take On 'Silent Night'
Swallow The Sun Unleash 'Charcoal Sky' Visualizer As 'Shining' Arrives
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement