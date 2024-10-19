Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor

Alex Van Halen has been breaking his silence on a number of issues as he does rare interviews to promote his forthcoming memoir "Brothers". He dispelled the assumption that his recent gear auction meant that he is retiring from music, which even sparked a reaction from his former bandmate Michael Anthony at the time.
Back on June 1st, Backstage Auctions offered up a number of items from Alex's career including his 5150 drum kit, which led to many speculating that he had decided to quit music. He now says that is not the truth. Van Halen addressed the rumor with Billboard and Alex revealed that people "misinterpreted" the auction, he was only cleaning out a warehouse of equipment that he was no longer using.
"I'm not quitting. I don't know where that came from," Alex explained. "I'll die with sticks in my hand." He added that he believes "with modern technology we have now I should be OK in about five years," referring to his ongoing spinal issues.
When Alex announced the auction, Ultimate-Guitar reached out to Anthony to see if he had spoken to the drummer and his reaction to Alex getting rid of his gear. Michael responded, "I haven't spoken to Alex in a while, probably about a year. And I actually texted him on his birthday this month [May 2024], and I didn't hear anything back from him.
"But yeah, I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction that he's going to be holding in the beginning of June. Somebody had sent me the link to it, and it appears like he's selling everything right down to his last drumstick.
"So, I don't know. I really couldn't tell you. I know that he continues to grieve today over Eddie's passing. And basically, Eddie was the only person that he actually ever played music with."
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite
David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor- Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement- Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite- more
Stream Dan + Shay's 'It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album'- Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album- more
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor
mgk Premieres 'El Pistolero' Video
Authority Zero Deliver 'Long Way To Go'
WARGASM Double Up With 'Circle Pit' and 'Bad Seed' Video
American Football Share Covers Version Of LP1 For 25th Anniversary
Rise Against Announce UK And Euro Tour
Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts
160,000 Fans Attend This Year's Aftershock Festival