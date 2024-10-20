Singled Out: BONZIE's Hollywood

BONZIE just released her new album "When I Found The Trap Door" and marked the release by sharing a video for the single "Hollywood". To celebrate we asked Bonzie to tell us about the single. Here is the story:

Tinseltown. Got dogs eating dogs, cats eating cats, you've even got fish munchin' fish. That's a quote from the great Frankie Muniz/Paul Giamatti 2002 movie Big Fat Liar (or BFL, as it's come to be known). To judge or to be judged. The constant qualification. A couple years had passed of soaking up the sun and I was sitting in my Hollywood apartment. I had just played an acoustic set at a content creator's birthday bash at a luxury sneaker store in West Hollywood the night before. I banged on my keyboard piano for a couple hours. This song was the result. The frustration had just built to a point where it had nowhere else to go. I love LA, it's so multidimensional. The social climate amidst such a saturated industry can't be helped, the remnants of old Hollywood glitz and glamour sprinkle the land like pixie dust. The corruption hiding in the faults, waiting to erupt. Only a matter of time. What a mysterious, complicated, terrible and beautiful town.

That said, Hollywood was the location I chose to do a good portion of the recording of When I Found The Trap Door. I tracked at EastWest, where the Beach Boys and Frank Sinatra cut their records- it doesn't get more Hollywood than that. Objectively beautiful rooms filled with equally beautiful equipment and people who know their sh*t, it's not a studio for casuals. My inner kid in Wisconsin, dying to make music with the pop pros, was giddy with excitement. EastWest is a studio for real professionals- and it's a place you could find nowhere else. I spent my time strategically, cutting things like drums and full string and woodwind orchestras, milking every bit of the vintage Neve board that rich room sound- the same room that Pet Sounds reverberated in - as I could.

Illusions, magic, questions of real or fake, truth or fiction- these are the themes you'll find dancing around When I Found The Trap Door. I put a lot of care in the recording, writing, and packaging of this record- every bit has been carefully arranged, unrushed, and given space for experiments. It's filled with rich acoustic instrumentation and real performances by a few musicians I really respect. Every step of the way I fought for what felt right. My musical heroes are those who do the same. Thanks for giving it a listen.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

