Thrown Into Exile Deliver 'Desolation' Video

Thrown Into Exile have released a music video for their new song "Desolation", which is the lead single from their forthcoming "Passageways" EP that arrives on November 15th.
Atom Splitter shared: The song premiered on Chaos Hour, the show hosted by Trivium's Matthew K. Heafy, on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal earlier this week, as well. It's a modern and thunderous anthem, packed with riffs and heavy artillery percussion that will have you banging your head so hard, you will burst blood vessels in the back of your beck.
"'Desolation' is about the feeling you get inside when you unexpectedly lose someone close," says Evan Seidlitz. "It's about feeling mentally desolate, empty, isolated, angry, and alone."
About the EP itself, Rubio comments, "The Passageways EP is heavy in more ways than musically. It deals with grief, loss, and the process that comes with it. At first, we wanted to do standalone singles, but these songs capture a certain state of mind as a band, so we decided to release it as a five-track EP."
