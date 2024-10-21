Iron Maiden Pay Tribute To Paul Di'Anno

Iron Maiden have shared a tribute to their former frontman Paul Di'Anno who has passed away at the age of 66. Di'Anno fronted the band for their first two albums, before being replaced by current vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

The band shared, "Monday 21st October 2024 We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.

"'It's just so sad he's gone,' comments Steve Harris. 'I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.'

"We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66

Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour

The Hu Rock Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'

Iron Maiden Expand The Run For Your Lives Tour

News > Iron Maiden